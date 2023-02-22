Allo Fiber has announced plans to provide fiber internet service in Crete.
The Lincoln-based telecommunications company said it will offer 10-gigabit service to homes and businesses in the city of 7,000 people about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln.
Allo said construction on the network is scheduled to begin in the next few months, and service should be available before the end of the year.
The announcement continues the company's expansion in communities around Lincoln. In the past year, Allo has added service in Ashland, Milford, Seward, Sidney, Waverly and York.
The company now serves nearly three dozen cities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona.
Matt Olberding's favorite stories from 2022
Matt Olberding covered a wide variety of subjects in 2022. Here are five stories about topics he thinks were most important: Casinos, the Lincoln Airport, housing in Lincoln, COVID-19 and drought.
The first state-licensed in Nebraska opened in Lincoln in September, and this story examined the potential tax money it could generate.
Business or leisure? Lincoln Airport will likely need to shift focus to attract airlines, passengers
After losing Delta Airlines, Lincoln Airport officials discussed how they would need to change their focus from business to leisure travel.
Housing boomed in Lincoln this year, especially downtown. Plans for a 22-story building would be one of the biggest projects in history.
Pandemic sent Nebraska patients, providers from exam room to computer platform. What's next for telehealth?
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes in health care in Nebraska, one of which is the increased use of telehealth.
This story from April talked about how bad drought could get in Nebraska. News flash: It got pretty bad.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.