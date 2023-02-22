Allo Fiber has announced plans to provide fiber internet service in Crete.

The Lincoln-based telecommunications company said it will offer 10-gigabit service to homes and businesses in the city of 7,000 people about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln.

Allo said construction on the network is scheduled to begin in the next few months, and service should be available before the end of the year.

The announcement continues the company's expansion in communities around Lincoln. In the past year, Allo has added service in Ashland, Milford, Seward, Sidney, Waverly and York.

The company now serves nearly three dozen cities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona.