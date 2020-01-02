You are the owner of this article.
Allo, Fox reach agreement to keep Fox channels airing uninterrupted in Lincoln
Allo, Fox reach agreement to keep Fox channels airing uninterrupted in Lincoln

Fox News and Fox Sports network broadcasts remained uninterrupted for Allo Communications customers after the Lincoln television and broadband internet provider and the broadcasting giant reached an agreement in rate negotiations, Allo announced on Twitter.

Fox Corp. had publicized that negotiations had stalled in a full-page ad published in the Journal Star on Dec. 27, prompting Allo to respond on social media.

In the ad, Fox Corp. said Allo customers may not be able to view Fox News Channel, Fox Business, FS1 or FS2 beginning Jan. 1 and called on them to contact the company. 

Allo officials characterized Fox's ad as aggressive negotiating tactics and said the company has never failed to reach agreements with content providers in its 16-year history.

Allo provides internet, phone and TV service over its fiber-optic network in 10 cities in Nebraska, including Lincoln, along with two cities in Colorado.

A company spokesman couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the agreement, but the tweet said it extends for several years.

