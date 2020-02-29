Allo embroiled in controversy over Kansas town's internet plans

Hughes said the decision came down to two providers, and “when you added in all the extras, there were two that were very similar in costs.” Without seeing the bids, residents had to take her at her word.

But RG Fiber owner Mike Bosch said that statement was a “blatant misrepresentation” of his company’s bid.

Allo did not include an estimated cost to the city in its proposal, noting it would depend on the construction cost and time frame. But in city documents comparing each bid, Allo’s cost was listed as $350,0000 — $100,000 more than RG Fiber’s proposal.

Nonetheless, the council at its Jan. 23 meeting voted 3-1 to begin final contract negotiations with Allo.

But the controversy was only just beginning to unfold. Residents raised questions and lobbed accusations. And the public started requesting records to figure out what the city was up to.

RG Fiber ultimately received the second-highest score from a committee that judged the bids. City leaders say they still want the company to come into town. But Bosch said he’s hesitant to invest now that city leaders seem to have identified a favored vendor.

So for now, he’s waiting to see what the city does.