Allo continues to be among fastest internet providers
Allo continues to be among fastest internet providers

Allo

Allo offices in the Telegraph District.

 Allo Facebook page

As Allo Communications continues to grow, it would be understandable if it struggled to keep up its ultra-fast internet speeds.

According to the most recent financial report released by its owner, Nelnet, the Lincoln-based company added more than 10,000 customers in the past year.

But the latest ranking of the country's fastest internet providers shows that growth is not putting any strain on the company's internet speeds.

Allo's average download speed grew to 178.5 megabits per second this year, according to PCMag, up from 155.8 in 2019 and 142.4 in 2018.

Despite the increase in speeds, Allo's rank among the fastest internet service providers actually dropped as faster providers popped up in Minneapolis and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The company fell to ninth overall and fourth in the north-central region. That's down from eighth and second last year.

Go to Journalstar.com/bizbuzz to read more Biz Buzz posts.

Have a business news tip? Send it to businessnews@journalstar.com.

