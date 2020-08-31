Allo continues to be among fastest internet providers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Olberding Business reporter Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005. Follow Matt Olberding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As Allo Communications continues to grow, it would be understandable if it struggled to keep up its ultra-fast internet speeds.

According to the most recent financial report released by its owner, Nelnet, the Lincoln-based company added more than 10,000 customers in the past year.

But the latest ranking of the country's fastest internet providers shows that growth is not putting any strain on the company's internet speeds.

Allo's average download speed grew to 178.5 megabits per second this year, according to PCMag, up from 155.8 in 2019 and 142.4 in 2018.

Despite the increase in speeds, Allo's rank among the fastest internet service providers actually dropped as faster providers popped up in Minneapolis and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The company fell to ninth overall and fourth in the north-central region. That's down from eighth and second last year.

Photos: New construction in Lincoln

Go to Journalstar.com/bizbuzz to read more Biz Buzz posts. Have a business news tip? Send it to businessnews@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.