Allo blocking robocalls for phone customers

Allo Communications says it is now blocking all robocalls free of charge for its customers.

The Lincoln-based telecommunications company announced the move recently in a news release.

Allo said it had previously offered the service only to customers who requested it.

The Federal Communications Commission has made combating robocalls one of its top priorities. It's estimated that Americans received roughly 4 billion of the calls last year. The FCC said it receives more than 200,000 complaints annually about robocalls, which makes up more than half of all the complaints it receives.

“We are all annoyed by robocalls, especially those that originate from nefarious parties,” Brad Moline, Allo's president, said in a recent news release. “Although we’ve had the capability to block these calls for a long time, based on the recent FCC planned action to combat robocalling, we thought we should simply act now rather than later to protect our customers.”