Allegiant adding Omaha-Los Angeles flight

The decline in airline travel due to the coronavirus pandemic is not stopping Allegiant Airlines from expanding in Omaha.

The leisure airline on Tuesday announced new service to Los Angeles International Airport that will begin June 4. Introductory fares will be as low as $69 each way.

“We are so pleased to offer Omaha residents convenient, affordable nonstop service to all that Southern California has to offer,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue.

The new route will operate twice weekly. Flight days and times can be at Allegiant.com.

Steve McCoy, chief information and development officer for the Omaha Airport Authority, said it will be Allegiant's seventh destination from Eppley Airfield.

“Los Angeles is a popular destination for travelers from Omaha and this new service from Allegiant provides another option for leisure travelers looking to visit Southern California this summer,” he said.

