Airport sees strong passenger numbers in November
Airport sees strong passenger numbers in November

Passenger numbers at the Lincoln Airport increased 15% in November compared with a year ago.

Both airlines serving the airport saw double-digit gains during the month, with Delta Air Lines seeing a 17% increase in passengers compared with a year ago and United Airlines seeing passenger numbers climb 19%. The overall number was smaller because of a 32% decline in charter flight passengers.

For the year, United passenger traffic is up 19%, and Delta traffic is up 5%. Overall passenger traffic at the airport is up 12%.

With 301,729 passengers through November, the airport already has had more people pass through its gates than in all of 2018. It needs slightly less than 25,000 passengers in December to top 2015 as the best year since 2007.

Lincoln airport logo 2014
Matt Olberding

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

