Airport sees strong passenger numbers in November

Passenger numbers at the Lincoln Airport increased 15% in November compared with a year ago.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both airlines serving the airport saw double-digit gains during the month, with Delta Air Lines seeing a 17% increase in passengers compared with a year ago and United Airlines seeing passenger numbers climb 19%. The overall number was smaller because of a 32% decline in charter flight passengers.

For the year, United passenger traffic is up 19%, and Delta traffic is up 5%. Overall passenger traffic at the airport is up 12%.

With 301,729 passengers through November, the airport already has had more people pass through its gates than in all of 2018. It needs slightly less than 25,000 passengers in December to top 2015 as the best year since 2007.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.