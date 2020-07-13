You are the owner of this article.
Airport sees passenger numbers climb in June
Airport sees passenger numbers climb in June

Lincoln Airport

The Lincoln Airport had nearly 4,000 passengers in June, it's best performance in three months but still down 86% from June 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Passenger numbers continued their slow rebound last month at the Lincoln Airport.

In June, the airport saw just under 4,000 total passengers. That was up more than 75% from May, but it was down 86% from last year.

That number is an improvement over previous months, however. In April, year-over-year traffic was down 97%, and in May it was down 92%.

United Airlines had the bulk of the passengers, with 3,415. That was down 81% compared with June 2019. Delta Air Lines, which temporarily stopped flying to Lincoln altogether last month, had fewer than 500 passengers, down 96% from a year ago.

United filled 45% of its available seats in June, its best percentage since March. Delta filled only 12% of its available seats, but that was up from 8% in May.

For the year, passenger numbers are down 56% from 2019 traffic.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

