Airport sees passenger numbers climb in June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Passenger numbers continued their slow rebound last month at the Lincoln Airport.

In June, the airport saw just under 4,000 total passengers. That was up more than 75% from May, but it was down 86% from last year.

That number is an improvement over previous months, however. In April, year-over-year traffic was down 97%, and in May it was down 92%.

United Airlines had the bulk of the passengers, with 3,415. That was down 81% compared with June 2019. Delta Air Lines, which temporarily stopped flying to Lincoln altogether last month, had fewer than 500 passengers, down 96% from a year ago.

United filled 45% of its available seats in June, its best percentage since March. Delta filled only 12% of its available seats, but that was up from 8% in May.

For the year, passenger numbers are down 56% from 2019 traffic.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.