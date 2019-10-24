Higher revenue and lower expenses led to a big jump in profit this year at the Lincoln Airport.
According to the airport's annual independent audit, presented at Thursday's Airport Authority meeting by BKD, the airport saw its operating revenues increase to $15.4 million in its 2019 fiscal year that ended June 30. That was up from $14.7 million in 2018.
Expenses declined from $12.9 million to a little less than $12.5 million.
That led to a nearly $1.2 million increase in the airport's direct operating profit, from $1.8 million to around $3 million.
Both the revenue and profit numbers were records.
Much of the revenue boost, about $525,000, came from the airport's industrial park, but all other areas of airport operations, including the terminal and general aviation operations, saw increases in revenue.
When indirect operating expenses — for things such as the airport police force and the management and administrative staff — are added in, the airport reported an overall operating loss of just under $1.95 million.
That number, which is a paper loss rather than an actual loss because it's offset by federal grants, bond proceeds and investment income, was its best showing going back to at least 2005.
In other business Thursday, the Airport Authority approved the refinancing of six of its bonds. Jenny Ekeler, the airport's administration and finance director, said the refinance would save the airport anywhere from $750,000-$900,000 without extending the terms of any of the bonds.