The Lincoln Airport is exploring the possibility of hiring a new company to run its restaurant.
The Airport Authority has issued a formal request for proposals, something Executive Director David Haring said it hasn't done for food vendor services for decades, if ever.
The services are run by Air Host, a Memphis, Tennessee-based company that has had the contract at the airport as long as anyone can remember.
Last year, the airport decided to offer the company only a one-year contract rather than five years, as had been typical in the past.
Air Host has struggled locally over the past few years and the airport has been subsidizing its operations to the tune of $90,000 annually.
Haring said last year that the airport was not unhappy with Air Host but wanted to look at other opportunities.
One of the main things airport officials want is food service that is available in the gate areas after people have gone through security.
Currently, the only things available beyond security are free coffee and vending machine items.
Airport officials are planning to undertake extensive terminal renovations within a few years that would consolidate security lines at one location and could open up gate areas to include more food and drink options.
However, Haring said he does not want to wait that long to provide food and drink services in the gate areas and would like to see something there within the next 12 months.
Responses to the request for proposals are due Sept. 10, and Haring said he thinks there is at least one company in addition to Air Host that plans to bid.