The Lincoln Airport saw its 11th straight month of year-over-year commercial passenger growth in October.

Passenger numbers rose 5% last month compared with the previous year. Traffic on scheduled commercial flights actually did better, up 9% for the month, but the overall increase was lower, thanks to a sharp drop in charter flights.

Delta Air Lines had its best performance of the year in October, with passenger numbers up 15% over October 2018. United Airlines traffic was up 6% compared with a year ago.

For the year, United is up 19%, Delta is up 4% and overall traffic is up 11%.

