Airport passenger numbers continue to climb
Airport passenger numbers continue to climb

Lincoln Airport

Passenger numbers were up 8% in January at Lincoln Airport compared with a year ago.

The Lincoln Airport started off 2020 the way it ended 2019: with more passengers.

The airport reported an 8% increase in passengers in January compared with a year ago.

That comes after the airport saw an overall 11% increase in 2019 compared with 2018, giving it its highest passenger numbers since 2007.

Both airlines that serve Lincoln, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, reported 9% more passengers for the month. A sharp drop in charter passengers resulted in the slightly lower overall gain.

Both airlines' numbers were helped by the fact that they had more seats available in January and a higher percentage of those seats were occupied.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

