Airport passenger numbers continue to climb

The Lincoln Airport started off 2020 the way it ended 2019: with more passengers.
The airport reported an 8% increase in passengers in January compared with a year ago.
That comes after the airport saw an overall 11% increase in 2019 compared with 2018, giving it its highest passenger numbers since 2007.
Both airlines that serve Lincoln, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, reported 9% more passengers for the month. A sharp drop in charter passengers resulted in the slightly lower overall gain.
Both airlines' numbers were helped by the fact that they had more seats available in January and a higher percentage of those seats were occupied.