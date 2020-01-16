You are the owner of this article.
Airport gun seizures down in Nebraska in 2019
Airport gun seizures down in Nebraska in 2019

Nebraskans did a better job of keeping their guns out of their luggage than the rest of the nation did in 2019.

The Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that the number of guns seized at the state's airports fell to 15 last year, down from 18 in 2018.

All of the seizures were at Omaha's Eppley Airport, which had 17 such seizures in 2018. The Lincoln Airport, which had one gun seizure in 2018, had none in 2019.

Nationally, the rate of airport gun seizures hit a record last year, TSA said.

There were 4,432 firearms seized at U.S. airports in 2019, up 5% from the previous year. The top airports for confiscations were Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with 323; Dallas/Fort Worth International with 217; Denver International with 140; George Bush Houston Intercontinental with 138; and Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 132.

The number of guns seized by TSA has doubled since 2014 and more than quadrupled since 2009.

