After a big increase last year, the Lincoln Airport's budget will fall about 9%.
The Airport Authority on Thursday approved a $27.3 million budget for its 2020 fiscal year, which starts Monday.
That's down from $30.1 million last year.
The decrease is totally attributable to fewer capital projects. The 2019 budget included a large runway rehab project, which boosted capital spending to nearly $9.2 million. The 2020 capital budget is only $4.4 million.
The airport is forecasting $16.4 million in operating revenue, which comes from spending by passengers, airlines, airplane owners and tenants in its industrial park. That's a 9% increase over last year.
Operating expenses are expected to increase about 7%, from $11.3 million to $12.1 million.
The airport's budget is totally funded by user fees and federal grants. Though the Airport Authority has the ability to levy property taxes, it has chosen not to do so for more than 30 years.