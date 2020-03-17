You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Airlines starting to cut back on flights in Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick

Airlines starting to cut back on flights in Nebraska

Lincoln Airport

United Airlines is cutting at least one flight at the Lincoln Airport and is suspending flights from Kearney to Chicago in the wake of a huge decline in air travel due to the novel coronavirus.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The cutbacks by airlines related to the coronavirus outbreak are starting to hit Nebraska.

Kearney Regional Airport Manager Jim Lynaugh said during a news conference Tuesday that United Airlines is suspending its service from Kearney to Chicago beginning April 1.

Lynaugh said he expected the airline to cut back on its service to Denver as well.

United said in a memo to employees Sunday that it expects to cut its capacity by 50% in April and May due to a huge drop in air travel.

David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport, said so far United has only announced plans to pull one flight per day from its local schedule. United flies to Chicago and Denver from Lincoln.

Haring said he's been told of no other adjustments; however, that's likely to change. Delta Air Lines, the other carrier serving Lincoln, said last week it would slash its capacity by 40%.

Last year was the Lincoln Airport's best year since 2007, with an 11% increase in passenger traffic, a trend that continued into January. The airport has not yet released passenger numbers for February.

Steve McCoy, director of air service and business development at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, said airlines so far have trimmed three daily departures from the airline's schedule for April, dropping its number of daily flights to 77. He did not specify which airlines were making cuts.

Central Regional Airport in Grand Island so far appears unscathed.

Lincoln Airport sees big jump in passengers in 2019

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News