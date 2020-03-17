Airlines starting to cut back on flights in Nebraska

The cutbacks by airlines related to the coronavirus outbreak are starting to hit Nebraska.
Kearney Regional Airport Manager Jim Lynaugh said during a news conference Tuesday that United Airlines is suspending its service from Kearney to Chicago beginning April 1.
Lynaugh said he expected the airline to cut back on its service to Denver as well.
United said in a memo to employees Sunday that it expects to cut its capacity by 50% in April and May due to a huge drop in air travel.
David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport, said so far United has only announced plans to pull one flight per day from its local schedule. United flies to Chicago and Denver from Lincoln.
Haring said he's been told of no other adjustments; however, that's likely to change. Delta Air Lines, the other carrier serving Lincoln, said last week it would slash its capacity by 40%.
Last year was the Lincoln Airport's best year since 2007, with an 11% increase in passenger traffic, a trend that continued into January. The airport has not yet released passenger numbers for February.
Steve McCoy, director of air service and business development at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, said airlines so far have trimmed three daily departures from the airline's schedule for April, dropping its number of daily flights to 77. He did not specify which airlines were making cuts.
Central Regional Airport in Grand Island so far appears unscathed.
