Airline plans to set up maintenance base at Lincoln Airport, adding up to 60 jobs

Space recently became available in one of the two former Air Force hangars that had once been Goodyear distribution centers, and the Airport Authority on Thursday approved making up to $900,000 worth of improvements to the building for CommutAir.

Haring said that work will take 6-8 months, so the company will start off using temporary space and doing maintenance on planes while they are on the tarmac. It already has posted available jobs in Lincoln, and eventually plans to have about 60 employees based locally, he said.

The addition of the aircraft maintenance base, which is believed to be a first for the Lincoln Airport, will be a "feather in its cap," Haring said.

"There are a lot of perceived benefits in this," he said.

Among them is the likelihood that United would keep its flights in Lincoln.

The airline, which cut back to four departures a day during the pandemic — two to Chicago and two to Denver — is getting ready to ramp back up, said Bob McNally, the airport's operations director.

It will add one flight to Chicago in June and then another flight to Chicago and an additional one to Denver by early July.