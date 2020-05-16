Air ambulances see their roles change during pandemic

There are three people on each flight — a paramedic, a flight nurse and the pilot. Normally, the paramedic and nurse will wear gloves and maybe a mask if necessary.

But now, when transferring COVID-19 patients, they have to wear full gear that includes a Tyvek biohazard suit and N95 respirator masks.

"That gets pretty hot," Duncan said. "It's not very easy to work in."

In addition, the crew has to clean and sanitize the helicopter and themselves after every COVID-19 patient they transport.

That means taking all equipment that can be moved out of the helicopter's passenger bay and fully cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces. The crew also takes a shower after each trip and puts on new gear.

Those steps can add an hour or two to each trip.

But so far those extra steps seem to have been worth it, as Hallam said no crew member has tested positive for the disease, and they are constantly checking, taking their temperatures twice a day while on duty and watching out for any symptoms.