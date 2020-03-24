Agtech company opens at Innovation Campus

CropX, a leading soil sensing and agricultural analytics company, has moved into the Combine Incubator at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

The Israeli company recently acquired a Nebraska-based company, CropMetrics, and said it views having a Midwest presence as a strong opportunity to further enhance its farm management platform.

“The CropX team is delighted to be adding a physical presence in the Combine at NIC, where we are able to participate in a vibrant community of agtech startups, and do so at a location within easy reach of many of our customers and partners,” Vice President of Product John Gates said in a news release.

The Combine Incubator space opened in October and houses ag technology startups including Terrace Ag, Platform Cattle, AgBuild Studio, FarmAfield, and Ag Water Harvester.

Daniel Duncan, executive director of Nebraska Innovation Campus, has seen lots of activity at the newly opened ag incubator space.

“I am thrilled that the Combine continues to grow and add new companies at Nebraska Innovation Campus,” said Duncan. He said adding CropX, "is a major step in growing the Combine and NIC."

