AGP plans soybean plant near David City capable of processing 50M bushels a year

Ag Processing Inc. has announced plans for a large soybean processing plant near David City.

The Omaha-based company, which is one of the nation's largest agricultural cooperatives, said the plant will have the capacity to process more than 50 million bushels of soybeans per year.

“The soybean processing industry is experiencing tremendous growth, and we believe a facility in east-central Nebraska is strategically located to serve our cooperative members and their farmer-owners," AGP’s chairman of the board, Lowell Wilson, said in a news release.

The company said the availability and quality of soybeans in the area as well as access to major rail lines make the David City location the best choice for the facility.

AGP did not disclose an estimated cost for the facility nor an expected start date for construction. The company said its construction timeline is dependent on a number of factors, including negotiations with state and local officials regarding economic development incentives, required infrastructure improvements, and regulatory considerations. However, it did say it expects the plant to be up and running sometime in 2025.

AGP said it expects the plant to create more than 60 jobs.

