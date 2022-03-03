Ag Department warns Nebraska poultry farmers to watch for avian flu

With avian influenza now having been discovered next door, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is warning poultry producers to be on the lookout for the disease.

Though no cases of the highly contagious virus have been found in Nebraska thus far, cases have been confirmed in both commercial and backyard flocks on the East Coast and the Midwest.

An outbreak in Iowa, announced Wednesday, was detected in a flock of backyard chickens in Pottawattamie County, just across the river from Omaha.

“While we have not seen (avian flu) in Nebraska since 2015, protecting the health of poultry in the state is a top priority,” State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said in a news release. “It’s important for poultry owners to know about this disease, take the necessary steps to help prevent its spread, and protect Nebraska’s poultry industry.”

Symptoms of the avian flu in poultry include: a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; uncoordinated movements; and diarrhea. The disease also can cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any symptoms, and it can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.

Dudley said poultry producers large and small should monitor their flocks for symptoms of avian flu, review and maintain their biosecurity activities, and notify the department immediately if they suspect any problems.

The last time there was a large outbreak of avian flu in Nebraska was 2015. It led to nearly 5 million laying hens having to be euthanized at six farms in Dixon County. Nationwide, more than 50 million birds were killed in what is considered the worst outbreak on record.

An outbreak now could be even more devastating in Nebraska, as the state has since added dozens of operations that raise broiler chickens for the Costco processing plant in Fremont.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo temporarily closed its aviary to the public this week because of its proximity to the outbreak in Iowa.

