After losing job, Lincoln woman opens home-decor shop in Historic Haymarket

Like millions of people across the U.S. last year, Jo Newman lost her job because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But what at the time seemed like a devastating event actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise, because it allowed her to turn her longtime hobby into a business.

She and her husband, Brian, opened Newman Creations, a home decor and gift store, in the Creamery Building in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket in October.

"It's something I've wanted to do for a very long time," Newman said.

The Newmans have for years been creating their own handcrafted home decor items, giving them as gifts and occasionally selling them, and she said she's always thought about having her own store.

Newman said with her husband still working full time, they don't have the time or capacity to produce lots of their own items to fill the store, but a lot of what she carries are items she and her family personally use or that she has some knowledge of, and much of it is made locally.

"I wanted to bring in products that I like, that I used, that I thought kind of vibed with the store," she said.

She described its inventory as "farmhouse chic rustic charm with a little bit of industrial vibe."