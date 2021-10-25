Affordable housing complex planned near Southwest 27th and West B streets

An Indiana company wants to build a 192-unit apartment complex near Southwest 27th and West B streets — an affordable housing project financed by low-income housing credits.

On Monday, the City Council unanimously approved two resolutions that will allow the project to move forward: a blight designation for the area and a resolution signaling the council's intent to issue $18 million in housing development bonds for the project.

The financing mechanism will allow the developer, The Annex Group, to take advantage of the low-income tax credits to pay back the bonds, said Urban Development Director Dan Marvin.

This is the second project to use that financing mechanism for affordable housing since the city adopted its Coordinated Affordable Housing Action Plan.

The first was Gatehouse Rows, a 98-unit apartment complex planned on nearly nine acres at 36th and R streets on land just west of Wyuka Cemetery.

A third planned project expected to be financed in part by low-income housing credits is affordable housing at the Veteran’s Administration campus, where a new clinic recently opened. It has not yet come before the council.