Affordable housing complex planned near Southwest 27th and West B in Lincoln

An Indiana company wants to build a 192-unit apartment complex near Southwest 27th and West B streets — an affordable housing project financed by low-income housing credits.
On Monday, the City Council unanimously approved two resolutions that will allow the project to move forward: a blight designation for the area and a resolution signaling the council's intent to issue $18 million in housing development bonds for the project.
The financing mechanism will allow the developer, The Annex Group, to take advantage of the low-income tax credits to pay back the bonds, said Urban Development Director Dan Marvin.
This is the second project to use that financing mechanism for affordable housing since the city adopted its Coordinated Affordable Housing Action Plan.
The first was Gatehouse Rows, a 98-unit apartment complex planned on nearly nine acres at 36th and R streets on land just west of Wyuka Cemetery.
A third planned project expected to be financed in part by low-income housing credits is affordable housing at the Veteran’s Administration campus, where a new clinic recently opened. It has not yet come before the council.
The Annex Group has done similar projects in other college towns, where affordable housing for working residents is often lacking, said David Wesner, land acquisition and development manager for The Annex Group.
The complex — called Union at Middle Creek — will have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for people earning 60% of the area median income.
Rents for one-bedroom apartments will be in the mid-$800 range; two-bedrooms about $975 and three-bedroom apartments about $1,200.
Developers hope to begin construction in early spring, Wesner said.
The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority approves the low-income tax credits, which are used to pay the debt on a project, Marvin said. If the project uses housing development bonds purchased by the city, the land must be designated as blighted, he said.
The blight designation of 29 acres is necessary for the tax credits, but cannot be used for tax-increment financing, a type of financing that also requires a blight designation.
