Affordable apartment complex planned at 24th and Q in Lincoln

A small apartment development planned at 24th and Q streets will bring some much-needed affordable housing to the city.

Hepburn Properties is planning to build a 12-unit complex on the northeast corner of the intersection. The two-story building would have five one-bedroom, five two-bedroom and two three-bedroom units.

The $1.5 million project would qualify for more than $190,000 in tax-increment funding from the city.

The lot on which the building will be built has been vacant since 2017, when a nearly 100-year-old apartment building was torn down. It is adjacent to several other apartments and assisted-living facilities that also are owned by Hepburn Properties.

According to a redevelopment plan filed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, the new 12-plex apartment building will be built next door to a similar 12-plex. Of the 24 units, Hepburn plans to offer six to low-income renters. Two will be reserved for people making no more than 60% of Lincoln's median income and four will be available to people approved for Lincoln Housing Authority Section 8 vouchers.