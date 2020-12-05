Advanced Medical Imaging using less-invasive dialysis method

A study published last year in the Journal of Vascular Access found that almost 92% of the fistulas created using the Ellipsys system were still operational after two years, and patients overall reported being highly satisfied with the procedure. Another study in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology found that the Ellipsys system had a low rate of complications and also allowed new patients to start dialysis faster than with a traditional fistula.

Razdan said that the ability to perform the procedure in an outpatient setting is particularly appealing to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. People with kidney disease are at a greater risk of developing serious complications if they contract the virus, and he said patients are thrilled to have an option to get their fistula without risking potential exposure in a hospital environment.

“At Advanced Medical Imaging, our mission is to bring cutting-edge technology to the Midwest,” Razdan said. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer Ellipsys, because it opens up so many options for our patients when it comes to getting the lifesaving dialysis access they need, especially during these challenging times.”