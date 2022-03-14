Adjusted Nebraska unemployment figures still rank among best in the nation

Nebraska's unemployment rate at the end of the year was not as low as officials originally thought.

After the state Department of Labor did its annual benchmarking process, which aligns estimated data from one employment statistics program with known employment numbers from a quarterly employment census, the December 2020 rate was revised upward, from what was thought to be an all-time national low of 1.7% to 2.3%.

That revised figure still tied Nebraska with Utah for the lowest unemployment rate in the country. The Labor Department noted in a news release that many other states also saw significant adjustments to their unemployment rates because of the benchmarking process.

The statewide rate for January was 2.2%, down slightly from December but significantly lower than the 3.2% rate in January 2021.

Commissioner of Labor John Albin noted in the news release that employment numbers increased by more than 2,700 from December to January, while the number of unemployed people decreased by more than 1,000.

The Lincoln area's unemployment rate rose to 2.3% in January, more than double the 1.1% rate for December, although those numbers are not seasonally adjusted. The rate in January 2021 was 3.3%.

Because of the benchmarking process, revised December unemployment data is not yet available for the state's metropolitan areas.

The Lincoln area's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December was 1.5%, which tied for second-lowest in the country.

