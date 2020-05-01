About 50 people gather at Capitol to urge reopening businesses
About 50 people gather at Capitol to urge reopening businesses

Open Up Nebraska Protest, 5.1

Protesters rally for the re-opening of Nebraska businesses on Friday on the north side of the state Capitol. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

More than 50 people gathered Friday for a noon-hour demonstration on the sidewalk in front of the north entrance to the Capitol to urge the reopening of small businesses closed or limited by state and city government orders, arguing that it is time to open up America again.

A number of demonstrators said they learned about the event on Facebook and the demonstration appeared to be largely organized by small businesses.

Demonstrators carried a variety of signs: “Free Americans. “Open Up Nebraska” “No Fear” “Pray 45” (Trump is the 45th president), “Free America.”

There was a "USA" chant and scarce social distancing. Demonstrators held up signs for passing motorists to see and there was an American flag or two and a call on the microphone for the governor and the mayor to “get out of the way.”

