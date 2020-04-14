AAA offering free roadside assistance to health care workers, first responders

AAA announced Tuesday that it is now offering free roadside assistance to all health care workers and first responders in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas.
The free services -- including towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jump starts, and lockout service -- will be available through the end of the month, regardless of whether they are AAA members. Eligible nonmembers can call 833-222-3284 any time to receive the free Roadside Assistance services.
“These frontline workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” Rose White, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”
Video, photos: Creating community during crisis
Chicken for the mission
Birthday surprise
Something wonderful
Homemade masks for the mission
Coffee for health care workers
Frost's message
Quilted mask covers
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
Happy birthday from NSP
Parks bingo
Switching to hand sanitizer
Stained glass
Kindness cards
Waverly parade
Quilting masks
Minden Christmas lights
96th birthday
Cruisin' at home
Sarpy County help
Lincoln reads
4-H learning
Special delivery
The show went on … a month early
Relaying a COVID-19 test
Doctoral dissertation
Community Action
Finding a way to connect
Malone Center
Matt Talbot
Food Bank
Generosity
Child Advocacy Center
Kids yoga
10 puppies
Dance recital with Dad
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.