AAA offering free roadside assistance to health care workers, first responders
AAA offering free roadside assistance to health care workers, first responders

AAA is offering free Roadside Assistance through the end of the month to health care workers and first responders.

AAA announced Tuesday that it is now offering free roadside assistance to all health care workers and first responders in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas.

The free services -- including towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jump starts, and lockout service -- will be available through the end of the month, regardless of whether they are AAA members. Eligible nonmembers can call 833-222-3284 any time to receive the free Roadside Assistance services.

“These frontline workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” Rose White, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”

