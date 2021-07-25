'A wild ride' — Rodeo tourists leave massive financial bootprint on Lincoln economy

"It's nice to just get to know what we're in for, and then we can grow off of it for the future when (the rodeo is) coming back," Kelsey said. "That'll be the big thing — we'll know what's coming."

Mark Whitehead, president and CEO of Whitehead Oil Co., said the U-Stop convenience stores in the area stocked up on tobacco and ice, even ordering some ice from outside contractors, an unusual step for the chain that typically provides its own.

U-Stop didn't have its garden hoses handy when trailers first rolled into town. But when visitors setting up shop in the dry camping area of the event center asked to fill their rigs' water tanks at the convenience stores, Whitehead said they were accommodated.

"It's just something that kind of popped up this week," he said.

Perhaps U-Stop's biggest opportunity came late in the week, though, as competitors and their families — often hauling horse trailers and campers — got set to fuel up and drive home.