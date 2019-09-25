A locally owned auto parts store has announced plans to expand.
A Street Auto Parts said Wednesday that it has purchased the two NAPA Auto Parts locations in Lincoln at 2137 Cornhusker Highway and 2840 S. 70th St.
Owner Randy Sell said that as of Oct. 1, the company will operate as A Street Auto Parts - NAPA and will change from its current parts supplier to the NAPA distribution center located in Omaha. It will remain independently owned, Sell said.
“It is a natural fit for us to partner with NAPA Auto Parts," Sell said in a news release. "Fast service and great relationships with our customers have allowed us to compete in a market dominated by big-box stores. NAPA will provide us with better parts availability and national brand recognition and programs. We remain committed to our customers and will have better tools to grow our business and support our customers.”
A Street Auto Parts, located at 40th and A streets, was founded in 1977 by Randy Sell's father, Norm. Randy Sell purchased the business in 1985.
Sell said the staff at both NAPA locations will be retained and he has plans to expand with additional locations in the future.