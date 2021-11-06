A Kenyan built a coffee bridge to central Nebraska

“That can be life-changing,” he said.

Njuguna has one clear advantage in the Kenyan coffee business: Although he grew up middle-class, he has coffee farmers in his family. He knows the hardships of that life — working tiny, non-mechanized farms, usually only a handful of acres; picking, drying and sorting the fruit of the coffee trees by hand; delivering the harvest to the mill.

Bad Seed Coffee and Supply in Omaha was already serving Kenyan coffee from an importer in California when its owner, Matt McCrary, met Njuguna. McCrary wanted to work closer with foreign farmers, but didn’t think Bad Seed was big enough. “When he shared a little about his plan, I got really excited. He was bringing my barista dreams to my doorstep.”

The company got plenty of help along the way.

Dave Taylor, president of the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp., traveled with Njuguna to Kenya, to learn and to help build relationships crucial to the venture. When Kenyan visitors came to Grand Island, local businesses offered special rates to house and feed them, and showed them the area, he said.