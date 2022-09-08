A James Arthur milestone: Nebraska's largest vineyard celebrates 25 years

James Arthur Vineyards will celebrate its 25th anniversary this weekend with live music and specially crafted wines.

The Raymond-based winery, the largest and longest running in Nebraska, will present live music on its outdoor stage all weekend.

Tunafish Jones will perform from 6-9 p.m. Friday. In addition, caterer Dinner & Co. will offer a variety of grilled entrees for purchase.

On Saturday, James Arthur will host “A Margaritaville Tailgate” from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. before the Nebraska-Georgia Southern football game. The Dustin West Band will perform a Jimmy Buffett tribute. There will be a variety of island-themed drinks for purchase in addition to wines and ciders. Dinner and Co. also will be on hand, serving island-themed entrees from its food truck.

On Sunday, Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins will perform from 2-5 p.m., with Dinner & Co. offering grilled entrees.

The late James Arthur Jeffers and his family opened the winery on Sept. 13, 1997, on 20 acres just outside of Raymond, making it just the second winery in Nebraska at the time.

Since then, James Arthur Vineyards has produced several award-winning wines and hard ciders, including its signature Edelweiss, a semi-sweet white wine.

Jim Ballard, who co-owns JAV with Jeffers’ daughter, Barb, has bottled a special 25th anniversary Edelweiss, along with 25th anniversary editions of Catawba (semi-sweet blush), Chambourcin (dry red) and Tropasti (red port).

The anniversary wines are available for purchase while supplies last at the winery and the JAV-owned From Nebraska Gift Shop at Eighth and Q streets in Lincoln’s Haymarket.