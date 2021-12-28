A few parting thoughts from the outgoing Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president

Wendy Birdsall spent 30 years working for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the past 15 as its first female president.
She announced in June that she planned to retire at the end of this year.
As Birdsall's tenure comes to an end, the Journal Star asked the Lincoln native for some thoughts on her time at the chamber and how the city and business community has changed.
You were the first female president of the chamber of commerce. What challenges and obstacles did you have to overcome? Did being a “known quantity” who had been at the chamber for a long time help smooth the road?
WB: I was very fortunate, throughout my career at Bryan Health and then the chamber, to always work with people who treated me with respect, saw how I could contribute and gave me opportunities to advance. I know that there are still some workplaces, even in Lincoln, where that might not be true for women and people of color.
Look around Lincoln — the companies and organizations that succeed at the highest levels are those that actively recruit a diverse workforce and then help everyone maximize their talents. They create a culture of positivity and openness to new perspectives. They see the unique strengths in each employee and find a way for everyone to feel genuinely valued. It’s the right thing to do, but it also is just about the only way for an organization to succeed today — and that will become even truer in the future.
How has Lincoln in general, and the business community in particular, changed during your tenure?
WB: Lincoln's attitude about accomplishing big things has dramatically changed. It has matured into a city that proactively takes on major challenges to enhance the city.
The transition occurred when the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development hired an outside consultant, AngelouEconomics, in 2002 to do community-wide strategic planning.
Angelou said that the good news and the bad news was that Lincoln did not have a crisis. This was keeping us from dreaming big. He also challenged the city’s business leaders to step up and engage, and that was when the (Vision) 2015 group got their start. Their goal was to build Lincoln as a younger, more diverse, more vibrant city. The idea was to create a city that would attract and retain young people who would start businesses, become great employees, own homes, and enjoy a full life in Lincoln.
What do you consider your biggest achievement as chamber president? Biggest failure?
WB: The (Pinnacle Bank) Arena was a home run, but the development of the Haymarket was a grand slam. I am still so proud that we took the initiative to the voters during a recession, and they approved it with a double-digit margin. That speaks volumes about how much Lincolnites want to move forward.
There are no failures in the chamber business, just the next opportunity to bring people together and accomplish something for the community.
You experienced two of the biggest economic shocks of the past century during your tenure in the Great Recession and the pandemic. How were they different and which one was more of a challenge?
WB: COVID was without a doubt the biggest challenge because it was without modern precedent. Our staff responded so courageously and creatively.
We rallied to brainstorm on how best we could help not just our membership but the community. We built out a virtual Chamber that kept our members and the community well-informed, connected to resources and hopeful.
Through pretty much your entire time as chamber president, you worked with a Democratic mayor and City Council and a Republican governor and Legislature. How much of a challenge was that and how often did you have to walk a tightrope?
WB: I have been very fortunate to work for a board of directors that takes the long view and cares deeply about the Lincoln community.
The chamber is a nonpartisan community builder that acts as a reasonable arbitrator and consensus builder. In keeping our priorities straight, we work well with all elected officials.
You can get a lot accomplished if you don’t care who gets credit. The chamber cares about growing the economy and quality of life in Lincoln.
Do you have any advice for new chamber president Jason Ball?
WB: I’ve known Jason Ball for 16 years. I watched his accomplishments at UNL, at the Lincoln Chamber and at the three chambers he’s led since. He doesn’t need my advice. Jason is a smart, honorable person. He and his family are native Nebraskans who love Lincoln. He’s a connector and a catalyst.
What’s the first big thing you plan to do in retirement?
WB: There are so many happy adventures ahead. And I’ll enjoy watching Lincoln become an ever-better place to live and do business.
