A few parting thoughts from the outgoing Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president

Wendy Birdsall spent 30 years working for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the past 15 as its first female president.

She announced in June that she planned to retire at the end of this year.

As Birdsall's tenure comes to an end, the Journal Star asked the Lincoln native for some thoughts on her time at the chamber and how the city and business community has changed.

You were the first female president of the chamber of commerce. What challenges and obstacles did you have to overcome? Did being a “known quantity” who had been at the chamber for a long time help smooth the road?

WB: I was very fortunate, throughout my career at Bryan Health and then the chamber, to always work with people who treated me with respect, saw how I could contribute and gave me opportunities to advance. I know that there are still some workplaces, even in Lincoln, where that might not be true for women and people of color.