7 months later, many downtown Lincoln employees still working from home

As a technology company with a presence around the world, Hudl has its fair share of remote workers.

But it also has a high-tech headquarters in Lincoln's West Haymarket where hundreds of employees normally work.

The coronavirus pandemic changed all that, however. In mid-March, Hudl sent just about everybody home to work remotely out of an abundance of caution, said CEO David Graff.

A couple of months ago it "opened things back up a little" to allow some people to come back into the office, he said. That included people with roles that are better suited to being in the office, as well as those who had personal challenges, such as bad internet connectivity or roommates who were also working from home.

But the number of people in the office is still very low -- "in the double digits," Graff said.

Hudl is certainly not an outlier among Lincoln's large office employers, especially those with offices downtown.

Nelnet employs more than 6,000 people company-wide, more than 2,000 of those in and around downtown Lincoln.

Ben Kiser, a Nelnet spokesman, said only about 400 of them, or less than 7% total, are working in one of the company's offices.