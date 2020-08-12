7 Lincoln firms land on Inc. 5000 list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's been a big year so far for Lincoln construction tech firm CompanyCam.

The company, which offers a photo app that helps contractors monitor and manage projects, announced in June that it received a $6 million venture capital investment.

And on Wednesday, CompanyCam landed at No. 273 on Inc. magazine's 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies, making it the highest-ranking Lincoln company and second-highest in the state.

"I’m so excited and proud of our team. It’s a huge honor to be included in the Inc. 5000 list, and to break the top 300 is no small feat - of course, beating Paul Jarrett and Bulu only makes it sweeter," Luke Hansen, founder and CEO, said in a statement. "The whole team at CompanyCam is excited for what’s next."

The company has seen three-year revenue growth of 1,638%. That's phenomenal, but it pales in comparison to growth at the state's fastest-growing company.

City Ventures, an Omaha-based real estate development firm that's building an apartment complex at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue, has seen its revenue grow 4,630% over the past three years. That got it a ranking of 71st, up from 207 last year, when it also was the state's fastest-growing company.