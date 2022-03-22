570,000 broiler chickens to be destroyed as bird flu hits Nebraska poultry farm

Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.
The Agriculture Department said the farm has been quarantined and all 570,000 birds will be destroyed. It also has set up a 6.2-mile control zone around the farm, and poultry producers within that radius will not be allowed to move poultry products on or off their premises without permission of the department.
State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said the farm had increased its safety practices and heightened observational testing. It quarantined itself after noticing higher-than-normal mortality among its flock and notified the department.
"Having a second farm in Nebraska confirmed to have HPAI is unfortunate but not completely unexpected,” said Agriculture Director Steve Wellman. “NDA will use all the resources at our disposal, in coordination with our federal partners, to manage a quick response.”
With the South Beltway set to open next year, some developers worry the city isn’t thinking aggressively enough about spurring growth in an area still largely unserved by sewer and other infrastructure.
UNL junior Brianna Gable is enrolled in a course that challenges her to start her own business for a semester. The college provides $50 in seed money, and students are turned loose to build a brand in the span of a few months.
What started as an ambitious vision in 2015 has nearly come to fruition for Speedway Properties and Nelnet, which partnered together and bought more than a dozen properties in the once-blighted area in the 2010s.