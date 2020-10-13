 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50 Nebraska firms part of virtual job fair
View Comments
topical

50 Nebraska firms part of virtual job fair

{{featured_button_text}}

More than 50 Nebraska companies will be participating in a nationwide virtual job fair running from Oct. 14-25.

The Virtual Career Event is hosted by Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Journal Star, which owns more than 75 news and advertising outlets across the country. The event includes over 330 companies from 21 states.

To pre-register for the event or join the event when it is live visit: https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/

Initial unemployment claims rise again in Nebraska
Business leaders say economy keeps improving after pandemic
'Drink Local' month aimed at helping Nebraska brewers

Photos: New construction in Lincoln

Business logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News