5 startup firms awarded LaunchLNK grants

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development has chosen five companies for its LaunchLNK grants.

Corral Technologies, Sub Guru, Oculi Data LLC, Job Share Connect and Iron Sun have been named as recipients this year's $25,000 grants, which also provide connections to mentors and potential corporate partners and professional services from HBE, Cline Williams, Suiter Swantz, Eakes Office Solutions and Firespring.

Startup companies that receive an award through the LaunchLNK program have the potential to leverage other Nebraska-based programs and funds, such as the grant and investment programs offered through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Invest Nebraska. In addition to gaining outside sources of capital, the awarded startup companies will also participate in Fluent Studio's virtual accelerator program.

“We were very impressed by the strength of the applicant pool this year, which reflects all of the work being done to build the startup ecosystem across Lincoln,” Christina Oldfather, the partnership's director of innovation and entrepreneurship, said in a news release.

The grants require the companies to have some sort of presence in Lincoln, such as an office here or being part of a local accelerator program.