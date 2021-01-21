5 startup firms awarded LaunchLNK grants

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development has chosen five companies for its LaunchLNK grants.
Corral Technologies, Sub Guru, Oculi Data LLC, Job Share Connect and Iron Sun have been named as recipients this year's $25,000 grants, which also provide connections to mentors and potential corporate partners and professional services from HBE, Cline Williams, Suiter Swantz, Eakes Office Solutions and Firespring.
Startup companies that receive an award through the LaunchLNK program have the potential to leverage other Nebraska-based programs and funds, such as the grant and investment programs offered through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Invest Nebraska. In addition to gaining outside sources of capital, the awarded startup companies will also participate in Fluent Studio's virtual accelerator program.
“We were very impressed by the strength of the applicant pool this year, which reflects all of the work being done to build the startup ecosystem across Lincoln,” Christina Oldfather, the partnership's director of innovation and entrepreneurship, said in a news release.
The grants require the companies to have some sort of presence in Lincoln, such as an office here or being part of a local accelerator program.
Of the five companies, two are based in Lincoln.
Sub Guru is a management app that automates the entire instructor substitution process for fitness studios, and Iron Sun provides virtual assistants that can help with meal planning, gift planning and calling and scheduling appointments.
Two companies, Oculi Data LLC and Job Share Connect, are based in Omaha. Oculi Data offers an easy-to-use, web-based data portal for nurses and healthcare executives to compare clinical outcomes to other facilities to improve patient care. Job Share Connect is a first-of-its-kind platform that standardizes the job-share sourcing, matching and on-boarding process for companies.
Corral Technologies, which is based in Atkinson, uses hardware and software to create a virtual fencing system for ranchers.
