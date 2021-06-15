5 companies named to Lincoln startup program

Five startup companies have been named to participate in this year's gBETA Lincoln program.

The five companies were chosen from among 52 that applied for the seven-week program that's offered by startup accelerators gener8tor and NMotion and sponsored by Ameritas, Assurity, Invest Nebraska, the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, Greater Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Angels, Nelnet, Union Bank & Trust, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“We’re excited to see the strength and diversity of the companies that applied. Narrowing the field from 52 to five was not easy,” said Christina Oldfather, director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development who's also on the NMotion board of directors.

The program which began June 3, is free for the companies and provides them with mentors and allows them to hone their business plans so they can pitch to investors at the gBETA Lincoln Pitch Night on July 28.

The five companies are:

Corral Technologies, a company that provides ranchers with a virtual fencing system that helps them track and move cattle remotely;