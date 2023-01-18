402 Creamery partners with Runza to make new ice cream flavor

402 Creamery teased the release of the flavor, set to arrive on Jan. 26, in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The post took off, reaching almost 1,000 likes in less than a day.

“When we thought of the idea to do a chili and cinnamon roll ice cream, we knew we had to do it right,” 402 Creamery wrote in a follow-up post on Wednesday. “So, we partnered with our friends at Runza to make the most Midwest ice cream flavor you can think of! We started with a chili-spiced ice cream, made with the famous seasoning blend that Runza Restaurants uses in their chili! Paired with pieces of ooey gooey cinnamon roll — this flavor is what Nebraska dreams are made of.”