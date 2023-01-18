402 Creamery partners with Runza to make new ice cream flavor

The "dream Midwest collaboration" will soon be available at 402 Creamery.
The Lincoln ice cream shop recently partnered with Runza Restaurants to create a flavor that encompasses Runza’s winter staple — chili and cinnamon rolls.
402 Creamery teased the release of the flavor, set to arrive on Jan. 26, in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The post took off, reaching almost 1,000 likes in less than a day.
“When we thought of the idea to do a chili and cinnamon roll ice cream, we knew we had to do it right,” 402 Creamery wrote in a follow-up post on Wednesday. “So, we partnered with our friends at Runza to make the most Midwest ice cream flavor you can think of! We started with a chili-spiced ice cream, made with the famous seasoning blend that Runza Restaurants uses in their chili! Paired with pieces of ooey gooey cinnamon roll — this flavor is what Nebraska dreams are made of.”
The new flavor will be available at 402 Creamery's two Lincoln locations — in the Haymarket and near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road.
PennyGem’s Chloe Hurst helps you to shop small and support local businesses.
Top Journal Star photos for January 2023
Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican (left) swears in the new senators for 2023, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sen. John Fredrickson shows his son, Leon, the inside of the west wing on the first day of the 2023 Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristina Konecko, an administrative aide for Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, boxes up items at his old desk Tuesday at the Capitol. The new session begins Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen shakes hands with Senator Tony Vargas after the inauguration ceremony for the governor on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A camera flash illuminates the newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen (center left) as he is escorted through the rotunda to the West Chamber to be sworn in on Thursday at Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Milford's Izzy Yeackley (left) grabs a rebound in front of Malcolm's Emma Brown on Thursday in Malcolm.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Tell Hanes (left) of the Waverly Fire Department and Southeast Rural Fire's Trey Wayne jump over freezing water to high-five while practicing surface ice rescues Friday at Holmes Lake. "We try to run these trainings for both our students and local first responders to make sure they are ready in case anything real happens," said Andrew Saunders, of the International Rescue and Relief program at Union College.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Kaitlyn Freudenberg (from left) tries to hold onto the ball against Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen and Aniya Seymore on Friday at Lincoln Southwest.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty does push-ups as her teammates cheer after the Huskers beat Penn State on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brock Hardy (right) wrestles Minnesota's Jakob Bergeland in the 141-pound match, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Devaney Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Ali Al-Mohammed, 17, kicks a soccer ball after school on Tuesday in front of Park Middle School. Renovations at Park that were part of the 2020 bond issue included a new cafeteria space.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Isabella Minatti (middle, right) is fouled against Johnson-Brock during a MUDECAS Tournament semifinal game Thursday at Beatrice Auditorium.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel makes a dunk against Illinois' Matthew Mayer on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska's Derrick Walker is introduced before the Illnois game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
A truck passes over an icy Platte River along U.S. 6 on Friday near Ashland. Friday's temperature failed to get above freezing, but the forecast for Saturday and Sunday is much better, with temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s before precipitation chances Sunday night and Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A pair of ice skaters journey across a frozen Holmes Lake at sunset on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Lincoln. As winter continues, weather this week will be consistently in the 40s with a dry weekend.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Ohio State's Rebeka Mikulášiková collides with Nebraska's Maddie Krull as they battle for the ball underneath the rim in the third quarter Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Kyrie Kelley-Johnson, son of Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson, tries to keep the attention of the players while the Links stretch before their game Saturday at Lincoln High.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Governor Jim Pillen (center) announces the appointment of former governor Pete Ricketts to Nebraska's open senate seat, during an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln. The vacancy, left open by the departure of Ben Sasse, has been expected to go to Ricketts after his depurate from the governorship last year.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oscar and Yenifer Contreras, (left to right) both family workers, enjoy some of the food they made before lunch on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Restaurante & Bar Sabor Latino in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
