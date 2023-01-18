 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
402 Creamery partners with Runza to make new ice cream flavor

402 Creamery new flavor

402 Creamery recently partnered with Runza Restaurants to create a flavor that encompasses Runza’s winter staple — chili and cinnamon rolls.

 Courtesy photo

The "dream Midwest collaboration" will soon be available at 402 Creamery.

The Lincoln ice cream shop recently partnered with Runza Restaurants to create a flavor that encompasses Runza’s winter staple — chili and cinnamon rolls.

402 Creamery teased the release of the flavor, set to arrive on Jan. 26, in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The post took off, reaching almost 1,000 likes in less than a day.

“When we thought of the idea to do a chili and cinnamon roll ice cream, we knew we had to do it right,” 402 Creamery wrote in a follow-up post on Wednesday. “So, we partnered with our friends at Runza to make the most Midwest ice cream flavor you can think of! We started with a chili-spiced ice cream, made with the famous seasoning blend that Runza Restaurants uses in their chili! Paired with pieces of ooey gooey cinnamon roll — this flavor is what Nebraska dreams are made of.”

The new flavor will be available at 402 Creamery's two Lincoln locations — in the Haymarket and near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or lpenington@journalstar.com

On Twitter @L_Penington.

