3 Lincoln projects get federal funds for affordable housing

Three affordable housing projects in Lincoln are receiving federal funds.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development on Thursday announced more than $3.5 million in grants through the HOME Investment Partnerships Fund and the National Housing Trust Fund, more than $1.5 million of which is going to projects in Lincoln.

Neighborworks Lincoln is receiving $515,000 in HOME Investment Partnerships Fund Community Housing Development Organization funds to provide homebuyer assistance to construct three homes.

The Lincoln Housing Authority is receiving $500,000 in HOME Investment Partnerships Fund Rental Development program funds to help pay for 64 apartment and town house units as part of a $16.6 million project at South Folsom Street and West Old Cheney Road. The project qualifies for the funds because five of the units will be dedicated to people making 60% or less of the local median income.

Another project that's being built in that same area of town also is getting a $500,000 grant.

Foxtail Meadows, a development that will include about 650 housing units -- including 170 affordable ones -- near South Folsom Street and West Pioneers Boulevard -- will receive $500,000 in National Housing Trust funds to help pay for a 35-unit row house building that will include three units targeted for people earning no more than 30% of the local median income.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.