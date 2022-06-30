 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
editor's pick alert

3 Lincoln projects get federal funds for affordable housing

  • 0
Affordable housing neighborhood, 1.25

Foxtail Meadows would have about 650 housing units, which would mostly surround Hope Community Church at 4700 S. Folsom St.

Three affordable housing projects in Lincoln are receiving federal funds.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development on Thursday announced more than $3.5 million in grants through the HOME Investment Partnerships Fund and the National Housing Trust Fund, more than $1.5 million of which is going to projects in Lincoln.

Neighborworks Lincoln is receiving $515,000 in HOME Investment Partnerships Fund Community Housing Development Organization funds to provide homebuyer assistance to construct three homes.

The Lincoln Housing Authority is receiving $500,000 in HOME Investment Partnerships Fund Rental Development program funds to help pay for 64 apartment and town house units as part of a $16.6 million project at South Folsom Street and West Old Cheney Road. The project qualifies for the funds because five of the units will be dedicated to people making 60% or less of the local median income.

Another project that's being built in that same area of town also is getting a $500,000 grant.

People are also reading…

Foxtail Meadows, a development that will include about 650 housing units -- including 170 affordable ones -- near South Folsom Street and West Pioneers Boulevard -- will receive $500,000 in National Housing Trust funds to help pay for a 35-unit row house building that will include three units targeted for people earning no more than 30% of the local median income.

Developers provide more details on Bishop Heights project
Surging mortgage rates have little effect on Lincoln real estate market
Native group says it's 'disappointed' in mayor's approval of Lincoln development
Opponents score victory in complaints over sober living house in Lincoln with 14 residents

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best places to work in Lincoln announced

Best places to work in Lincoln announced

The 10th annual Lincoln's Best Places to Work award ceremony highlighted Lincoln businesses for their outstanding efforts to create positive environments for their employees.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News