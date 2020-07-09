2nd drive-thru career fair set at three Lincoln locations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development is planning a second drive-thru career fair next week and is hoping to expand on the success of an earlier one.

In May, the partnership held a drive-thru career fair at Gateway Mall that was attended by about 500 people. This time, it will hold the event in three different locations and hopes to see three times as many people.

The event is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Gateway Mall, Lincoln Northeast High School and F Street Neighborhood Church.

The partnership said it expects about 50 employers to provide job information to be distributed in packets. It hopes to hand out 1,500 packets.

The partnership said 24,000 Lancaster County residents have applied for unemployment since March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and even though the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, the Nebraska Department of Labor reports that there's only about 1 job currently open for every 5.7 county residents looking for work.

