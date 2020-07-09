You are the owner of this article.
2nd drive-thru career fair set at three Lincoln locations
2nd drive-thru career fair set at three Lincoln locations

Drive-Thru Career Fair

Iyonna Clay hands out bags containing one-page documents from employers who are hiring to people during a drive-thru career fair in May at Gateway Mall. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development is planning a second drive-thru career fair next week and is hoping to expand on the success of an earlier one.

In May, the partnership held a drive-thru career fair at Gateway Mall that was attended by about 500 people. This time, it will hold the event in three different locations and hopes to see three times as many people.

The event is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Gateway Mall, Lincoln Northeast High School and F Street Neighborhood Church.

The partnership said it expects about 50 employers to provide job information to be distributed in packets. It hopes to hand out 1,500 packets.

The partnership said 24,000 Lancaster County residents have applied for unemployment since March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and even though the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, the Nebraska Department of Labor reports that there's only about 1 job currently open for every 5.7 county residents looking for work.

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development is hoping to hand out 1,500 employment information packets at the Tuesday event.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

