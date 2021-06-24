$21 million project proposed to restore century-old downtown Lincoln office building

The Atrium is more than 100 years old and is badly in need of repairs, so it's no surprise its owners are planning a major rehabilitation project.
What is surprising is that they intend to keep the seven-story building as predominantly office space.
Atrium Building LLC, which bought the building at the corner of 12th and N streets last year for a little more than $2 million, plans to invest more than $21 million to restore it.
Unlike other buildings in the area, including the Gold's building, the former Lincoln Electric System headquarters, the Journal Star building and the Terminal building, all of which are being converted from office to residential uses, the company plans to keep the Atrium as an office space.
"We felt like there needed to be a viable option for office space for new and existing companies to expand downtown," said Craig Smith, one of the co-founders of Speedway Properties, which makes up one half of Atrium Building LLC. The other half is Nelnet, which has partnered with Speedway on a number of other real estate projects in and around downtown, including the Telegraph District.
The building, which was built as a department store in 1917 and housed a mall in the 1970s and '80s before being converted to mostly office space, is currently about half empty, and most of the remaining tenants are state government offices with a few years remaining on their leases.
Smith said the goal is to make the building attractive enough that the current tenants will want to stay and new ones will consider moving there.
The Speedway-Nelnet partnership is the fourth entity to own the building since 1999, and the previous owners did not prioritize building upkeep, Smith said.
He said plans are to make a number of upgrades aimed at ensuring the Atrium meets modern building codes while improving its energy efficiency, including replacing the windows, updating the heating and cooling systems, and converting the building's lighting to LED.
Other planned renovations include restoration of the first-floor awning and construction of a tenant common space on the seventh floor. Smith said the common space will have conference and meeting rooms and be able to accommodate about 200-250 people.
Atrium Building LLC is planning to spend about $18 million and hopes to get another $3.2 million to $3.6 million in tax-increment financing. On Wednesday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the project conforms with the city-county Comprehensive Plan, a first step in the process to approve TIF, which allows developers to use the increased future property taxes the project generates to pay for certain costs upfront.
Atrium Building LLC will need to negotiate a redevelopment agreement with the city and get it approved by the City Council. Because downtown is considered an extremely blighted area, the company can take 20 years to pay back the TIF rather than 15.
Kent Seacrest, an attorney representing Atrium Building LLC, said the hope is to have a redevelopment negotiated and approved by late summer.
Smith said the goal is to start work on replacing windows and on common areas as soon as the redevelopment agreement is approved, and he expects that work to take 7-9 months.
The rest of the project will likely be done in phases, he said, and work on individual floors could be dependent on when there are tenants looking to move in or expand.
He said there are no plans at this point for any Speedway or Nelnet employees to occupy space in the building.
Downtown Lincoln Association President and CEO Todd Ogden said that if anybody is "in touch with the dynamic shift of office space and employee needs moving into the future," it's Speedway and Nelnet, which both own numerous office and commercial properties in Lincoln.
"This development is an indicator that Downtown Lincoln is a premier destination for a hybrid workforce, looking for an active environment," he said.
