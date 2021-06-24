$21 million project proposed to restore century-old downtown Lincoln office building

The Atrium is more than 100 years old and is badly in need of repairs, so it's no surprise its owners are planning a major rehabilitation project.

What is surprising is that they intend to keep the seven-story building as predominantly office space.

Atrium Building LLC, which bought the building at the corner of 12th and N streets last year for a little more than $2 million, plans to invest more than $21 million to restore it.

Unlike other buildings in the area, including the Gold's building, the former Lincoln Electric System headquarters, the Journal Star building and the Terminal building, all of which are being converted from office to residential uses, the company plans to keep the Atrium as an office space.

"We felt like there needed to be a viable option for office space for new and existing companies to expand downtown," said Craig Smith, one of the co-founders of Speedway Properties, which makes up one half of Atrium Building LLC. The other half is Nelnet, which has partnered with Speedway on a number of other real estate projects in and around downtown, including the Telegraph District.