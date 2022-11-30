$20 million designated for affordable housing projects in Lincoln

Lincoln is getting $20 million to help bolster local affordable housing projects.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Tuesday that it awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to 14 affordable housing projects being built in designated areas of the city.

To qualify, the projects must be in a census tract in which at least half the residents make no more than 60% of the city's median gross income.

The grants were made possible by the passage last spring of LB1024, which devoted $335 million to underserved areas of the state, including $20 million to parts of Lincoln.

The money can be used for new construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing units and for preparing land for future affordable housing developments.

The department said in a news release that the $20 million will leverage $125,782,846 of other funding sources to create or preserve 703 housing units, 542 of which will be income-restricted.

The largest single award — $4 million — is going to Hoppe & Son LLC, which is building a number of affordable housing projects in Lincoln, including Gatehouse Rows near 36th and R streets and 166 affordable housing units in Foxtail Meadows near South Folsom Street and West Pioneers Boulevard. Hoppe also is receiving a separate $600,000 award.

Union at Antelope Valley, a proposed 187-unit apartment complex on the block bounded by Antelope Valley Parkway and 18th, K and L streets, is receiving just over $3 million.

Mural Nebraska LLC, a subsidiary of White Lotus Group of Omaha, is receiving a $3 million grant. The company won a bid to build 100 affordable housing units on the site of the Pershing Center, and city officials in October said getting a state grant was vital to allowing demolition to proceed.

The city itself is receiving more than $3.6 million in grants.

New Generation Properties, a subsidiary of Speedway Properties, is receiving two awards totaling more than $3.2 million.

NeighborWorks Lincoln, which builds mostly affordable single-family homes, received two grants totaling nearly $1.1 million.

You can see the full list of grants at opportunity.nebraska.gov.

Overall, the department said it received 23 applications seeking nearly $56.4 million.