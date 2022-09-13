 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

2 Lincoln products featured in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament

  • 0
Virtual Incision

Virtual Incision's MIRA Surgical Robot is one of two Lincoln products featured in a new tournament pitting Nebraska-made products against each other to find which one is the coolest.

 CRAIG CHANDLER, UNIVERSITY COMMUNICATIONS

Two Lincoln-made products are among the 16 featured in the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament.

The contest, which was created to celebrate NE Manufacturing Month this October, pits Nebraska-made products in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition over the next four weeks.

Voting began Tuesday to whittle the initial 16 products down to eight, which will then be voted down to four semifinalists, two finalists and an eventual winner.

Among the initial 16 are a New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln and the MIRA Surgical Robot from Lincoln-based Virtual Incision.

The Kawasaki Rail Car faces Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing in its matchup, while the MIRA Surgical Robot is pitted against Beatrice Bakery's Grandma's Fruitcake.

People are also reading…

The champion will be announced Oct. 11 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the finalists will also be invited to display their products.

“This exciting contest is an opportunity to showcase just how much and how broadly manufacturing is at the heart of success in our communities and our families, not to mention the level of pride Nebraskans have in Nebraska-made products,” Mike Johnson, NE Chamber chief operating officer and vice president of manufacturing, said in a news release.

You can find more information about the other product matchups and cast your vote at: nemanufacturingalliance.com.

Kawasaki names new president of Lincoln operations
Surgical robot developed by Nebraska company to be put to the test in space
Jobs are everywhere in Nebraska. Workers? Not so much
Kawasaki says report claiming labor issues in Lincoln, delaying deliveries isn't true

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News