2 Lincoln products featured in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament

Two Lincoln-made products are among the 16 featured in the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament.
The contest, which was created to celebrate NE Manufacturing Month this October, pits Nebraska-made products in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition over the next four weeks.
Voting began Tuesday to whittle the initial 16 products down to eight, which will then be voted down to four semifinalists, two finalists and an eventual winner.
Among the initial 16 are a New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln and the MIRA Surgical Robot from Lincoln-based Virtual Incision.
The Kawasaki Rail Car faces Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing in its matchup, while the MIRA Surgical Robot is pitted against Beatrice Bakery's Grandma's Fruitcake.
The champion will be announced Oct. 11 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the finalists will also be invited to display their products.
“This exciting contest is an opportunity to showcase just how much and how broadly manufacturing is at the heart of success in our communities and our families, not to mention the level of pride Nebraskans have in Nebraska-made products,” Mike Johnson, NE Chamber chief operating officer and vice president of manufacturing, said in a news release.
You can find more information about the other product matchups and cast your vote at:
nemanufacturingalliance.com.
Photos: A look inside Lincoln's growing Kawasaki plant
Kawasaki
A Jet Ski advances on the assembly line at Kawasaki's plant in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Utility vehicles roll down the assembly line at Kawasaki on Monday. The Lincoln plant announced a $200 million expansion focused on its consumer products division and rail car operations.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Welders put together vehicle frames on Monday at Kawasaki in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Frames for utility vehicles stretch down an assembly line on Monday at Kawasaki's plant in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing is planning a $200 million expansion of the company's operations in northwest Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Kawasaki plans to expand its Lincoln operations, which include building rail cars for New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
A Kawasaki employee unloads cut pipes on Monday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
A Kawasaki employee applies decals to a utility vehicle on the Lincoln plant's assembly line in July. Like many other businesses in the state, Kawasaki's plans to expand are largely dependent on finding more people to fill available jobs.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Kawasaki
Rail cars sit outside the function test building on Monday at Kawasaki's plant in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Finished vehicles are stacked in a warehouse at Kawasaki's plant in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
A robotic welder works on Monday at Kawasaki in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Frames for UTVs stretch down an assembly line on Monday at Kawasaki in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Kawasaki will expand its Lincoln operations, which include building rail cars for New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
A look inside a nearly completed rail car manufactured at Kawasaki's plant in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kawasaki
Kawasaki's rail car division has continued to grow in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
