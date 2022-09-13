2 Lincoln products featured in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament

Two Lincoln-made products are among the 16 featured in the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament.

The contest, which was created to celebrate NE Manufacturing Month this October, pits Nebraska-made products in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition over the next four weeks.

Voting began Tuesday to whittle the initial 16 products down to eight, which will then be voted down to four semifinalists, two finalists and an eventual winner.

Among the initial 16 are a New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln and the MIRA Surgical Robot from Lincoln-based Virtual Incision.

The Kawasaki Rail Car faces Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing in its matchup, while the MIRA Surgical Robot is pitted against Beatrice Bakery's Grandma's Fruitcake.

The champion will be announced Oct. 11 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the finalists will also be invited to display their products.

“This exciting contest is an opportunity to showcase just how much and how broadly manufacturing is at the heart of success in our communities and our families, not to mention the level of pride Nebraskans have in Nebraska-made products,” Mike Johnson, NE Chamber chief operating officer and vice president of manufacturing, said in a news release.

You can find more information about the other product matchups and cast your vote at: nemanufacturingalliance.com.