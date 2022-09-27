 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

2 Lincoln-made products advance to semifinals of 'Coolest Thing' contest

  • 0

Two Lincoln-made products are still alive in the NE Manufacturing Alliance's "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest.

New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, and the MIRA surgical robot from Lincoln-based Virtual Incision have both advanced to the semifinals of the first bracket-style tournament that pits Nebraska-made products.

Kawasaki's rail car will now take on the Grain Weevil robot from Aurora, while the MIRA surgical robot will face the pivot walker from Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.

You can vote online through Sunday at nemanufacturingalliance.com to determine the finalists.

-- Matt Olberding

People are also reading…

Company plans to close Lincoln manufacturing plant, cutting 75 jobs
2 Lincoln products featured in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament
Lincoln companies advance in 'Coolest Thing' contest
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Stocks tumble to new 2022 low, enter bear market territory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News