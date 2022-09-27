2 Lincoln-made products advance to semifinals of 'Coolest Thing' contest

Two Lincoln-made products are still alive in the NE Manufacturing Alliance's "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest.

New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car, built at Kawasaki's rail car plant in Lincoln, and the MIRA surgical robot from Lincoln-based Virtual Incision have both advanced to the semifinals of the first bracket-style tournament that pits Nebraska-made products.

Kawasaki's rail car will now take on the Grain Weevil robot from Aurora, while the MIRA surgical robot will face the pivot walker from Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.

You can vote online through Sunday at nemanufacturingalliance.com to determine the finalists.

-- Matt Olberding