editor's pick topical

2 Lincoln law firms merge to create largest local firm

Two longtime Lincoln law firms have announced a merger that will create the largest firm based in the city.

Baylor Evnen LLP and Wolfe Snowden Hurd Ahl Sitzmann Tannehill & Hahn announced Monday that they merged as of Jan. 1, creating a new firm named Baylor Evnen Wolfe & Tannehill, LLP.

Baylor Evnen is one of Lincoln's oldest law firms, tracing its roots all the way back to 1896. Wolfe Snowden was formed in 1977.

The firm plans to move into newly remodeled offices at Union Bank Place, 1248 O St., Suite 900, sometime in the spring.

The merged firm has 35 attorneys focusing on key practice areas that include insurance, worker's compensation, labor and employment, business law and professional liability. Its total workforce numbers about 80 including administrative and support employees.

That will make it the largest firm by size with its headquarters office in Lincoln.

In a news release, the firm said the merger will provide scale to help it dedicate more resources to clients as well as more capital to help it target further expansion not only in Nebraska, but also Iowa and South Dakota.

"With this strategic combination, we gain a larger geographical footprint, deeper resources and a broader network that will enable us to expand services provided to our clients," Jack Wolfe, one of the partners in the firm, said in a news release. "We're confident that this combination will accelerate our growth and lead to long-term, sustained client success.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News