2 Lincoln law firms merge to create largest local firm

Two longtime Lincoln law firms have announced a merger that will create the largest firm based in the city.
Baylor Evnen LLP and Wolfe Snowden Hurd Ahl Sitzmann Tannehill & Hahn announced Monday that they merged as of Jan. 1, creating a new firm named Baylor Evnen Wolfe & Tannehill, LLP.
Baylor Evnen is one of Lincoln's oldest law firms, tracing its roots all the way back to 1896. Wolfe Snowden was formed in 1977.
The firm plans to move into newly remodeled offices at Union Bank Place, 1248 O St., Suite 900, sometime in the spring.
The merged firm has 35 attorneys focusing on key practice areas that include insurance, worker's compensation, labor and employment, business law and professional liability. Its total workforce numbers about 80 including administrative and support employees.
People are also reading…
That will make it the largest firm by size with its headquarters office in Lincoln.
In a news release, the firm said the merger will provide scale to help it dedicate more resources to clients as well as more capital to help it target further expansion not only in Nebraska, but also Iowa and South Dakota.
"With this strategic combination, we gain a larger geographical footprint, deeper resources and a broader network that will enable us to expand services provided to our clients," Jack Wolfe, one of the partners in the firm, said in a news release. "We're confident that this combination will accelerate our growth and lead to long-term, sustained client success.”
Matt Olberding's favorite stories from 2022
Matt Olberding covered a wide variety of subjects in 2022. Here are five stories about topics he thinks were most important: Casinos, the Lincoln Airport, housing in Lincoln, COVID-19 and drought.
The first state-licensed in Nebraska opened in Lincoln in September, and this story examined the potential tax money it could generate.
Business or leisure? Lincoln Airport will likely need to shift focus to attract airlines, passengers
After losing Delta Airlines, Lincoln Airport officials discussed how they would need to change their focus from business to leisure travel.
Housing boomed in Lincoln this year, especially downtown. Plans for a 22-story building would be one of the biggest projects in history.
Pandemic sent Nebraska patients, providers from exam room to computer platform. What's next for telehealth?
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes in health care in Nebraska, one of which is the increased use of telehealth.
This story from April talked about how bad drought could get in Nebraska. News flash: It got pretty bad.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.