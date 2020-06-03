$2.1M project to bring apartments to 23rd and R in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A proposed $2.1 million redevelopment would bring a dozen apartments to 23rd and R streets.

The project, called Gorilla Flats, would involve properties at 2226, 2230 and 2236 R St.

Ben Kunz, who graduated last year from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, owns the properties and plans to build 12 apartments around an existing business.

It will be the first redevelopment project for Kunz, who works for a local architecture firm but is not yet a licensed architect.

"This is kind of a side hustle," he said.

The project involves two two-story apartment buildings on either side of the business, Alnahrian Bakery and Grocery, with a courtyard behind it.

The plan calls for six two-bedroom apartments, four one-bedroom apartments and two loft-style units. Ten of the 12 units will be market-rate apartments and two will be designated for people who have government-subsidized housing vouchers.

Kunz said he expects the project will appeal to graduate students at UNL, as well as young professionals who work downtown.