2,000 watermelons donated to Food Bank of Lincoln

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Hy-Vee and vendor Sol Group donated 2,000 watermelons on Monday to the Food Bank of Lincoln.
Hy-Vee and Sol Group have made a series of donations to provide fresh melons to food banks across Hy-Vee's eight state region.
The donations are a boon to food banks that are struggling to keep their shelves stocked due to the coronavirus.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Samantha Bernt
News intern
Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today