2,000 watermelons donated to Food Bank of Lincoln
2,000 watermelons donated to Food Bank of Lincoln

Hy-Vee watermelons

Thanks to Hy-Vee and Sol Group, more than 2,000 fresh jumbo watermelons weighing approximately 40,000 pounds were donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Hy-Vee and vendor Sol Group donated 2,000 watermelons on Monday to the Food Bank of Lincoln. 

Hy-Vee and Sol Group have made a series of donations to provide fresh melons to food banks across Hy-Vee's eight state region. 

The donations are a boon to food banks that are struggling to keep their shelves stocked due to the coronavirus.

 

