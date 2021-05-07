13-story, six-story apartment towers to rise on Journal Star block in downtown Lincoln

The Trinitas development will mark the end of an era for the downtown block bordered by Ninth, 10th, P and Q streets.

The Journal Star has had its newsroom and business offices in the building at 926 P St. since 1951, and newspapers have operated on the corner in one form or another for nearly 140 years.

The building was under contract to be sold once before, in 2017, to a developer that proposed a $90 million mixed-use development. That project was approved by the City Council, but it failed to get off the ground and the sale was terminated.

Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas said the newspaper is evaluating options for a new location for its offices.

"This is such an exciting time. The Journal Star has undergone a massive transformation in the last two decades -- particularly in the digital space. We’re sharing news, building audience and supporting local businesses -- with new tools and technology,” Thomas said. “Now we have the opportunity to shape our new space to fit our many new ventures. We’re thrilled to be able to move to a home that reflects where we are and where we’re going.”